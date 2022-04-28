HUNTINGTON — After being cleared of murder in Cabell County and spending 18 collective years behind bars, two brothers are seeking compensation in civil court for their hardship.
Philip and Nathaniel Barnett were exonerated of the charges last year because of DNA tested in recent years placing another man at the crime scene. They had been convicted in 2008 of the death of 21-year-old Deanna Crawford, who was found Aug. 8, 2002, by a logging crew near an abandoned shed on Hickory Ridge Road in Cabell County.
This week the men, now ages 41 and 39, respectively, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of West Virginia against the Cabell County Commission, along with West Virginia State Police troopers Anthony Cummings, Kimberly Pack, Greg Losh, Mike Parade and Eddie Blankenship.
The lawsuit alleges fabrication of evidence in violation of their right to a fair trial; malicious prosecution in violation against the 4th Amendment and West Virginia common law; suppression of Brady Material, meaning evidence favorable to the accused, in violation of the 14th Amendment; negligence; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The brothers are seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, pre- and post-judgement interest, attorney fees and other relief as the judge sees fit after trial. They are represented by Ryan Donovan and Skyler Matthews with Hissam Forman Donovan Ritchie LLC, in Charleston.
“Philip and Nathan continue to suffer from the effects of their incarceration. Both men experience disturbing nightmares that include scenes from their time in prison,” the attorneys wrote. “Nathan experiences these anxiety dreams multiple nights per week. The nightmares cause Nathan to wake up physically kicking and screaming out of fear.”
The lawsuit comes a month after former co-defendant, Justin Black, 38, who was also exonerated, filed a similar lawsuit against the West Virginia State Police and the same trooper defendants. A fourth former co-defendant — Brian Dement — had his time changed to time served in the case, but his conviction stands.
Investigators believe Crawford died of strangulation in the days before she was found.
Evidence from the scene included a beer can, cigarette butts and pants belonging to her. It wasn’t until January 2007, about five years later, when the men were implicated in the case after an uncle of Dement told police his nephew had confessed to being involved in the crime.
During an interrogation, Dement — who struggles with mental health and other issues — said the other three were involved as well. The lawsuits said during their interrogations Dement and Black were kept in the barracks overnight, threatened and fed non-public information about the crime, leading to three inconsistent confessions from Dement, the lawsuit said. Dement was interrogated for nine hours and told police he had been highly intoxicated after drinking and taking Xanax earlier in the day.
Dement tried to recant the statements but was threatened with a longer prison sentence before he accepted a plea deal. Black recanted his false confession two weeks after he made it. The Barnett brothers were excluded as contributors to the DNA found on items at the crime scene but were still charged with murder.
Similar tactics were used on Dement, who was threatened his parole status would be revoked if he did not confess.
The lawsuit states the prosecuting attorney failed to disclose before trial that the one witness who claimed to have seen the brothers with the victim on the night of the murder had open criminal cases at the time and had been offered a favorable resolution for his testimony. The man was only identified as a witness the night before he testified at trial.
They also concealed that Dement’s uncle was a police informant who had received favorable treatment for sharing tips in the past, the lawsuit said.
A combination of these things led to the men’s convictions, but in 2010, the West Virginia Supreme Court vacated the brothers’ convictions stating the trial judge abused his discretion by excluding evidence that Dement had tried to recant his confession.
Having been convicted once and facing re-trial, the brothers opted to enter Kennedy pleas to voluntary manslaughter in 2011. Kennedy pleas allow someone to maintain their innocence to a crime while accepting the punishment. The brothers were each sentenced to 15 years on that charge. Philip Barnett also entered a Kennedy plea to malicious wounding, which added two to 10 years to his conviction.
However, after an advancement in DNA in 2017, the men asked for new testing to be done, which implicated a man who was incarcerated in Ohio on different charges in 2017, but lived in South Point, Ohio, around the time of Crawford’s death.
The men’s convictions were vacated in 2019, and last year the state of West Virginia dismissed charges against all but Dement, who was released from prison for time served as a result of the new evidence.
Crawford’s family has said in recent years they still believe the men to be guilty.
The brothers’ attorneys said Philip Barnett lost more than a decade and Nathan Barnett eight years. The men suffered, and continue to suffer, severe emotional distress as a result, the lawsuit said. The attorneys said toward the beginning of their prison sentence they were also falsely labeled as sex offenders, even though the state’s theory was there was no sexual motive in Crawford’s death. The label made them more susceptible to attacks in prison.
The men’s physical and mental health deteriorated as a result, as well.
Among other effects caused by their incarceration, Philip Barnett has four children between the ages of 11 and 18 with whom he lost a decade of relationships.
The men also were deprived of income and opportunity to develop skills through employment, the attorneys said.
“Although nothing can undo the lasting psychological consequences of so many years of unjust incarceration, they now seek to rebuild their lives in peace, and demand justice for all that was taken from them.”