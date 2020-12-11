HUNTINGTON — Defense attorneys are seeking more information they think could lead to the dismissal of an indictment charging two well-known Huntington brothers with shooting a man last year.
Tom McCallister, a former Huntington City Council member and mayoral candidate, was indicted in September on charges of malicious assault and use of a firearm during commission of a felony, and his brother, Johnny McCallister, a retired Cabell County magistrate, was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence. Indictments are issued after the jury hears testimony about incidents in hearings behind closed doors before determining if there is enough evidence for an individual to go to trial.
The investigation into the men began April 27, 2019, after police were dispatched to a shots-fired call about 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington. Ron McDowell Jr. told dispatchers two men, believed to be the McCallisters, were holding him at gunpoint, lead investigator Andre Jackson said during Tom McCallister’s preliminary hearing in May 2019.
McDowell, who is now paralyzed from the neck down, was shot while on the phone with 911, and Tom McCallister admitted to a responding police officer he shot McDowell, Jackson said. Video surveillance indicates Tom McCallister had a gun in his hand and Johnny McCallister’s gun was holstered, Jackson said.
Defense attorneys said the shooting was done in self-defense. They believed McDowell was attempting to break into a garage owned by one of the McCallisters and he was wielding a knife, they said.
Jackson said the victim was found on the ground on his back with a gunshot wound to his neck, an open flip cellphone in his right hand and a closed pocket knife near his right arm.
At a hearing Tuesday, defense attorneys representing the brothers said they had received a grand jury transcript detailing what led to the indictment. They had intended to argue for the indictment’s dismissal Tuesday based on that, but the attorneys, Chad Hatcher and Michael Eachus, said they needed more information before they could move forward with the request.
Eachus said there were concerning statements made during the grand jury proceeding that could lead to the dismissal. At one point a Cabell prosecutor called Thomas McCallister “nuts,” he said as an example. Another juror said they believe McCallister to be guilty even before evidence had been disclosed to the jury, he said. A witness asked jurors at one point, “Do y’all just want to get out of here and leave?”
He added nothing in the record indicates a quorum — at least 12 grand jurors — was present. He also questioned if a judge supervised the proceeding.
They also questioned why Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers’ office presented the case in the first place, given Johnny McCallister’s connection to the courthouse.
Hatcher said the transcript indicates Johnny McCallister was dragged into the criminal proceeding because midway through the presentment of his brother’s case a juror asked, “What about the brother?” in questioning his involvement in the case. He was later also indicted.
After the indictment was returned, Hammers asked to be recused from the case because of a conflict in that Johnny McCallister was a former magistrate and had worked as an investigator in his office.
Mason County Prosecutor Ronald F. Stein Jr., who has been assigned to the case after the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office recused itself, did not object to the material the attorneys sought, stating it was the job of the prosecutor to seek justice, not convictions.
He noted he did not think it was problematic that Hammers’ office had presented the case to the grand jury because he did not have a relationship with Thomas McCallister, on whom the proceedings had initially been focused.
The attorneys said additional materials from grand jury proceedings might clear up some of those issues.
Howard granted the defense’s motion to receive more details about the grand jury proceedings and set a return date for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26.