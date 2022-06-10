HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County Assessor Jereme Browning resigned on Thursday, a day after authorities removed him from the courthouse based on employee complaints that he was drunk at work.
The Lincoln County Commission accepted Browning’s resignation during an emergency online meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday. Connie Dobbs will serve as signatory until the commission can name an interim assessor, Commission President Josh Stowers said.
The assessor’s office was shut down Wednesday after employees walked out, refusing to work for Browning, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Thursday morning, there was a sign on the door that read “closed until further notice.”
Sheriff Gary Linville and Deputy C.D. Campbell conducted a field sobriety test on Browning after responding about 11 a.m. Wednesday, the news release said.
“It was determined to transport assessor Jeremy (sic) Browning to his home and temporarily close the office of the assessor to the public for that day,” the release states.
Stowers released a statement shortly after the incident saying he planned to seek Browning’s resignation.
“In light of the events today, as outlined in Sheriff Linville’s statement, it’s unfortunately time to ask for Mr. Browning's resignation as Assessor of Lincoln County. It’s my sincere hope that Mr. Browning seeks and receives help for any issues that he may be facing on a personal level, however, my concern as a County Commissioner must be first and foremost with the services provided to the citizens of Lincoln County,” Stowers said.
Before Browning's removal from the courthouse, HD Media received a call reporting that workers had walked out and Browning was in the Assessor’s Office alone and intoxicated. When an HD Media reporter called the office and asked whether it was open, Browning answered and said it was, but he was the only one there.
A county employee who works daily in the courthouse spoke to HD Media on the condition of anonymity, saying all the workers in the Assessor's Office left shortly after Browning arrived, leaving him alone there.
The county worker said Browning appeared to be intoxicated.
The sheriff's office is investigating.
In April, authorities arrested Browning on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. The criminal complaint filed at the time detailed an alcohol-fueled altercation with family members. The victim in the incident elected to drop the charges, according to Lincoln County Magistrate Court records.
Browning was appointed to the position in 2020 and won the seat by election the following year.