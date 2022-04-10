HUNTINGTON — Local brownfields are being repurposed for modern use.
Huntington has been getting some attention for the redevelopment of brownfield sites. A group of Environmental Protection Agency officials, including Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, toured two sites — the former ACF Industries property and the Black Diamond Hub — last month.
The EPA defines a brownfield as “a property, the expansion, redevelopment or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.”
George Carico, the director of the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at Marshall University, said Huntington probably has several hundred brownfields because it’s hard to quantify without more information on a property.
“Every closed gas station, every closed school, every closed business, every abandoned structure, including homes, every vacant lot that we don’t know anything about — those are just examples of potential brownfield properties,” he said.
Marshall’s center is one of two in the state. The other is housed at West Virginia University. The biggest role the center plays is securing funds to finish assessment work, Carico said. The center also provides help across the state.
Redeveloping a brownfield can eliminate environmental hazards and give the land a new use. Carico has seen projects ranging from new buildings to green spaces.
“Some brownfield projects are very small, some very large, but it’s all driven by there’s a potential reuse plan, opportunity for the property,” Carico said.
One former brownfield site in downtown Huntington that is being repurposed for a new use is the Prichard Hotel building on 9th Street. In September 2021, Cornerstone Community Development was awarded a $3 million grant called the HUD Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly Award for the project. In May 2020, the EPA announced that the corporation would receive $462,590 for cleaning up the building. The funding was part of $3.3 million in funding for eight West Virginia brownfields sites.
Nikki Thomas, president of Cornerstone Community Development, said she and her team plan to repurpose the building into housing for low-income seniors with other supportive services for that demographic.
When it was in operation, the Prichard Hotel’s guests included singing cowboy Gene Autry and President John F. Kennedy during his 1960 presidential campaign.
The hotel had 300 rooms and was designed by H. Zeigler Dietz, of Indianapolis.
Before the remediation process, Thomas was not sure if the building was a brownfield, but that was something discovered over time. Now, the site is no longer a brownfield as it has finished remediation, she said.
“The Prichard Hotel is a historic gem. And the Prichard is a part of the skyline of Huntington,” she said. “And Cornerstone Community Development believes in the … development of Huntington to make dilapidated buildings beautiful again for current usage.”