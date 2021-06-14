HUNTINGTON — Attendees noshed on local restaurant fare and sipped mimosas while enjoying performances during Drag Me to Brunch at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Sunday.
The event was put on by Huntington Pride as part of Pride Month. A Huntington Pride Festival was first held in June 2019. Last year’s event was a drive-thru-style parade.
Throughout this year’s events, health and support resources for LGBTQ individuals will be highlighted. The first hour of the Drag Me to Brunch Picnic Edition was dedicated to LGBTQ health and safety resources from Huntington Pride, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and Cabell County Stop Team. At intermission, Huntington Art in the Park performed a couple of numbers from “Addams Family.”
A few local restaurants offered to-go specials for attendees to take food to the park. They included Black Sheep Burrito and Brews, Nomada Bakery, Le Bistro, The Peddler and Bahnhof WVrsthaus and Biergarten.