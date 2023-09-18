Philip Reale, of South Charleston, nearly sinks a shot at hole 15 as Hoops Family Children's Hospital conducts the annual Children's Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Tom Adams, representing Marshall Surgery, putts on hole 18 as Hoops Family Children's Hospital conducts the annual Children's Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Melanie Akers, left, director of Hoops Family Children's Hospital; Dr. Ed Pino, medical director; Mike Broxterman, CEO of Pinnacle Health Group; Kristi Arrowood, executive director at Mountain Health Foundations; and Rob Sellards of Bailes, Craig and Sellards PLLC, are shown at Monday's golf tournament.
Four-year-old Noah, a patient at Hoops Family Children's Hospital, made the first drive to kick off the afternoon flight of play at the 12th annual Children's Golf Classic. Pictures of pediatric patients were featured throughout the course, and Noah is shown standing beside his poster.
Mike Marcum, representing Cornerstone Hospital, watches his shot cross the fairway as Hoops Family Children's Hospital conducts the annual Children's Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Hoops Family Children's Hospital conducts the annual Children's Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Cindy Berry was named the 2023 recipient of the Dr. Frank Shuler Christ's Classic Volunteer Appreciation Award.
HUNTINGTON — Golfers hit the links at Guyan Golf & Country Club near Huntington on Monday for the annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament, which benefits the pediatric patients served by Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
Sponsorships of the event will help to support the hospital in several ways, including funding the purchase of blankets, which are given to every admitted patient.
This year’s tournament featured “bubble carts” carrying golfers from hole to hole. Developed by interns with Nucor Steel of West Virginia, an apparatus attached to the back of the golf carts allowed them to distribute bubbles as they travel the course.
More than 200 golfers attended the 12th annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament, which raised $200,000, according to Mountain Health Network officials.
