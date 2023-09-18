The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Golfers hit the links at Guyan Golf & Country Club near Huntington on Monday for the annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament, which benefits the pediatric patients served by Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

Sponsorships of the event will help to support the hospital in several ways, including funding the purchase of blankets, which are given to every admitted patient.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you