The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Termite Awareness Week Infographic.png
Buy Now

FAIRFAX, Va. — Warm winter weather can be an exciting indication of an early spring, but unfortunately, high temperatures and a lack of snowfall could also create an active termite season. Pest-control experts predict a mild winter can lead to an earlier arrival of termites, and for homeowners who aren’t prepared, this can mean big trouble. To help homeowners avoid a costly damage bill, the National Pest Management Association is educating homeowners on the importance of termite inspections and pest prevention.

March 5-11 was Termite Awareness Week, and for good reason: March is the time to start checking for signs of these destructive pests.

The National Pest Management Association, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry’s commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you