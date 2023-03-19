FAIRFAX, Va. — Warm winter weather can be an exciting indication of an early spring, but unfortunately, high temperatures and a lack of snowfall could also create an active termite season. Pest-control experts predict a mild winter can lead to an earlier arrival of termites, and for homeowners who aren’t prepared, this can mean big trouble. To help homeowners avoid a costly damage bill, the National Pest Management Association is educating homeowners on the importance of termite inspections and pest prevention.
March 5-11 was Termite Awareness Week, and for good reason: March is the time to start checking for signs of these destructive pests.
A termite inspection can save the foundation of your home and your wallet. When conducting an inspection, pest control professionals look for evidence of termite swarmers, mud shelter tubes, mud in construction joints, and wood damage. For an untrained eye, these signs aren’t easy to spot. Termites cause an estimated $6.8 billion in damage every year when adjusted for inflation, and for most, this damage is not covered by homeowners insurance.
“Termites thrive in the south where it’s warmer but can be found in almost every region of the United States,” says Jim Fredericks, senior vice president of Public Affairs for NPMA. “It’s crucial, even if you’ve owned your home for years, to have regular termite inspections. For many, the damage caused by this pest remains hidden until it’s too late.”
NPMA recommends the following proactive tips to help prevent termites:
Carefully inspect perimeter of home for rotting wood, mud tubes or a visible termite presence.
Large numbers of flying insects emerging indoors could be swarming termites, ask a pro to help with identification.
Eliminate any sources of moisture, as damp soil can attract termites.
Divert water away from your property through properly functioning downspouts, gutters and splash blocks.
Do not stack firewood or lumber near home, and inspect it carefully before bringing indoors.
If your home is newly constructed, remove old form boards and grade stakes, which may have been left behind.
If you suspect a termite infestation in or around your home, contact a licensed pest professional. For more information about termites, visit www.PestWorld.org.
The National Pest Management Association, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry’s commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube.
