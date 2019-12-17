CHARLESTON — West Virginia Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy told legislators Monday he believes Gov. Jim Justice’s administration will be able to get through the 2019-20 budget year without having to make midyear spending cuts.
“As of a couple of weeks ago, the end of November, there are no plans to do midyear budget cuts,” Hardy told members of the interim Joint Committee on Finance. The budget year lasts through June 30, 2020.
In October, in the face of revenue shortfalls through the first three months of the budget year, Justice told agency heads to come up with total spending cuts of $100 million.
Hardy said that, as of Monday, December revenue collection is running $9 million ahead of estimates — largely because tax payments due at the end of November carried over into the month, since state offices were closed for the long Thanksgiving weekend.
He said that leaves the state with a $31 million budget shortfall, or less than 1 percent of a $4.7 billion general revenue budget.
Also, lawmakers did not appropriate about $16 million of revenue in the 2019-20 spending plan, leaving those funds available to cover budget shortfalls.
“That amounts to some of the relief there,” Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow said.
Lawmakers asked if the administration could provide copies of proposed agency spending cuts, but Hardy said the process never got that far along.
“We never really got to the point of having a concrete plan for how to make these budget cuts,” he said.
Muchow said a 43 percent drop in severance tax collection is driving the shortfall, as a nationwide glut of natural gas is depressing prices for gas and steam coal.
He told legislators there is no reason to expect any recovery in severance taxes in the second half of the budget year, adding, “Next year is also going to be a tough year for severance, but I think things have bottomed out.”
Asked if the first year of a three-year phase-down of the severance tax on steam coal had improved state coal production numbers, Muchow said overall production had been down 2 percent to 2.5 percent compared to last year, but, in recent weeks, production has dropped to “closer to 10 percent.” The tax phase-down went into effect in June.
Also Monday, Muchow said the first year of nationwide collection of sales taxes on internet retail sales will bring in about $50 million for the state, but that gain will be largely negated by lost sales tax collection from brick-and-mortar stores that have closed or are doing less business.
Muchow also noted that 2018 was a boom year for natural gas pipeline construction in the state, which he said provided “a big boost to sales taxes” last year. Pipeline construction projects have either been completed or curtailed by court order this year.
Also Monday, legislators heard another pitch for a perennial tax cut proposal — to reduce the personal property tax on business inventory, machinery and equipment.
Rebecca McPhail, president of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, told legislators Monday the tax puts West Virginia companies at a competitive disadvantage. West Virginia is one of only seven states with a tax on business inventory, and one of two without waivers on those taxes.
Mike Graney, executive director of the state Development Office, said West Virginia does what it can in terms of workarounds to help companies get around the tax, including having the government buy equipment and lease it to the companies.
However, he said, many companies simply write off West Virginia because of the tax, adding, “We don’t even know how many companies we miss.”
McPhail said a proposed tax phase-out for coal, natural gas and large manufacturers would cost the state between $81 million and $93 million a year in lost revenue, which she said could be made up through annual growth in general revenue tax collection.
Since the inventory tax is in the state constitution, any changes to the tax would have to be approved by voters through a statewide referendum.