HUNTINGTON — Budget revisions and a proclamation are on the Cabell County Commission’s agenda.

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, in the Cabell County Courthouse for a regular session.

Download PDF Cabell County Commission Agenda for April 22, 2021

The agenda released Wednesday says commissioners will discuss a county budget revision and state budget revision.

Another item on the table is a proclamation for Cabell County Red Cross Day, which will be slated for May 8.

Commissioners will hear about advertising a request for purchasing and installing a new secure access control system for courthouse property, parking lot gate and the Ona field office.

Commissioners had a special meeting Tuesday to hear any objections to a levy rate and to adopt the levy order and rate sheet.

