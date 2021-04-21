HUNTINGTON — Budget revisions and a proclamation are on the Cabell County Commission’s agenda.
Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, in the Cabell County Courthouse for a regular session.
The agenda released Wednesday says commissioners will discuss a county budget revision and state budget revision.
Another item on the table is a proclamation for Cabell County Red Cross Day, which will be slated for May 8.
Commissioners will hear about advertising a request for purchasing and installing a new secure access control system for courthouse property, parking lot gate and the Ona field office.
Commissioners had a special meeting Tuesday to hear any objections to a levy rate and to adopt the levy order and rate sheet.