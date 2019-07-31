The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 18 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Shoplifting (first and second offense), 7:13 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 6:01 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 5:02 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Burglary and entry of dwelling, 3:25 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:30 p.m. Friday, 600 block of 7th Street.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Friday, 1400 block of A.D. Lewis Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering, midnight Monday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Open container, 11:21 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Water Street.
Grand larceny, 2 a.m. Friday, 700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary, 5 p.m. Friday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 9 a.m. Monday, 15th Street and 6th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8:45 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:35 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Sunday, West 17th Street and Washington Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 1/2 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 11:38 p.m. Monday, 800 Virginia Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:
Mary Marcum, 52, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with having altered methamphetamine precursors and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $20,012.
Derrick Allen Mabry, 29, was jailed at 5 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver and a probation violation. Bond was $25,000.
Kyle Lemley, 22, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County jailed him on a circuit court order. Bond was not set.
Ronald Greg King, 40, was jailed at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities jailed him on a warrant from Kanawha County. Bond was not set.
Zachary Michael Colt Shamblin, 24, was jailed at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a bond violation. Bond was $5,000.