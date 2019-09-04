The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Huntington police arrested a man they said hid in the basement of a home that was broken into Tuesday morning.
Raymond Lee May, 42, was jailed at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, a felony, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Huntington Police Cpl. Kyle Patton and Officer Michael Lipscomb responded to a home in the 1300 block of Enslow Boulevard for a suspected burglary.
At the home, officers found one of the doors opened. According to the complaint, officers entered the home's basement floor and then found May in a small room nearby. Officers allegedly uncovered two power saws, two drills and two battery chargers. They also found a screwdriver matching similar tools from the home inside May's pocket.
May was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court. He remained jailed in Western Regional Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
DOH ACCIDENT: A West Virginia Division of Highways worker received minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along Interstate 64 in Huntington on Tuesday.
At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, a Kenova woman was driving her SUV westbound along the interstate, between the 29th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard exits, according to a crash report issued by the Huntington Police Department.
The SUV then hit a DOH worker who was standing on the shoulder of the interstate, near mile marker 13. The worker, identified as Timothy Adkins, 34, received minor lacerations on his arm, according to the report. He is expected to make a full recovery.
The driver was cooperating with officers. Drugs, alcohol and distracted driving are not believed to have been factors in the accident, according to the report.
It's unclear if the driver will be cited or face any charges.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering of an automobile, 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespassing, 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Adams Avenue.
Information report/missing person, 9 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Possession with intent to deliver/delivery of a controlled substance, 11:39 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:27 a.m. Monday, 6th Street and 6th Avenue.
First- and second-offense shoplifting, 7:55 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer and fleeing from an officer, 2:31 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 2:23 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 12:41 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 12:01 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records from the Western Regional Jail:
Dalton Chase Ryals, 20, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Christopher Jacob Ray Talbert, 27, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempted robbery. Bond was not set.
Brayton Lee Miller, 24, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $40,000.
Stone Austin Erwin, 20, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with burglary and grand larceny. Bond was not set.