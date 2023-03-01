Charles and Barbara Linthicum discuss the history of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church with Burlington Elementary students during the first Burlington Black History Bus Tour on Tuesday in South Point, Ohio.
Charles and Barbara Linthicum discuss the history of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church with Burlington Elementary students during the first Burlington Black History Bus Tour on Tuesday in South Point, Ohio.
BURLINGTON, Ohio — In 1849, Virginia resident James Twyman died and released his slaves in his will. On Tuesday, Burlington Elementary School students learned about the 37 newly-freed people who traveled hundreds of miles to Burlington, Ohio.
While only 30 of the original 37 are confirmed to have made it to Ohio, they became known as the Burlington 37. They bought land, started families and became a part of the community.
Burlington Elementary School conducted its first Black History Month Bus Tour on Tuesday, and students traveled to a cemetery, two churches and a jailhouse to learn about the Burlington 37 and local Black history.
Principal David Ashworth said the bus tour was a chance for the students to see history was being made in the students’ own community.
“We’ve created a bus tour, it’s a Burlington Black history bus tour for grades three through five and they’re visiting three of the big historical sites here in Burlington,” he said. “And they’re learning not just local history but Black history because their local history is Black history.”
Students visited the Burlington 37 Cemetery, the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, the First Baptist Church of Burlington and the former jailhouse.
Marlene Rector told the students of the cemetery and the Burlington 37, of which her great-grandmother was part. Rector’s great-grandmother is buried in the Burlington 37 Cemetery, along with other members of the group.
Local historians taught the students about how the Macedonia Church had visitors walking for miles to attend the church, and eventually led to the creation of eight other churches in the Tri-State area, including First Baptist Church near Burlington Elementary.
Third grader Samiyah Gardner said her favorite part was seeing the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church because her aunt lives nearby and she has seen it many times without knowing the building’s history.
Gardner said her class has been learning about Black history throughout February, but she liked getting out of the classroom and seeing the historic places in person.
“(Black history) teaches you about the past and how it was and how it was very different from now and the future,” she said.
Ashworth said he hopes the bus tour continues each year, with tweaks to add in new information, and he hopes the students learn more about local history that, even though Ashworth grew up here, he had not learned.
“It’s such a rich history and we’ve just been missing out on it for all these years, and I don’t want my kids to miss out on it,” he said. “So we are getting here, we’re standing on the ground that these things happened, we’re going to speak to the people who have their hearts set in that history and we’re going to learn from it and we’re going to grow from it.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.