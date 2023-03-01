The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BURLINGTON, Ohio — In 1849, Virginia resident James Twyman died and released his slaves in his will. On Tuesday, Burlington Elementary School students learned about the 37 newly-freed people who traveled hundreds of miles to Burlington, Ohio.

While only 30 of the original 37 are confirmed to have made it to Ohio, they became known as the Burlington 37. They bought land, started families and became a part of the community.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

