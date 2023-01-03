WAYNE — A Wayne County bus driver was arrested and charged with multiple counts of driving under the influence of drugs during an accident that sent six students to the hospital with minor injuries in September 2022.
Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa, is charged with 30 counts of DUI with a minor and six counts of DUI causing injury after a warrant for private drug testing obtained by West Virginia State Police revealed amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system following the accident, according to the criminal complaint.
The accident happened on Mill Creek Road in Wayne County as Collie was driving students to school on Sept. 12, 2022.
Six students were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries; 36 students ranging in age from 6 to 16 were on the bus at the time of the crash.
A juvenile on the bus told police they witnessed Collie's head dropping multiple times and him cussing when he raised his head shortly before the bus crashed into a power pole.
Following the incident, a Wayne County Schools employee was en route to a private drug testing entity to obtain a drug test per company policy when Collie complained of pain and was then taken to a local hospital instead. The private testing entity was called to the hospital and tested Collie.
Collie was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered in mid-December after after being found unconscious in a vehicle.
According to police, Collie was arrested after deputies responded to a call for a man passed out in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia in view.
After deputies located him, a distribution quantity of methamphetamine was found on his person.
Handguns and cash were also seized at the scene.
Collie is currently at Western Regional Jail being held on a $36,000 cash bond for charges related to the bus crash.
