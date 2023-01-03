The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WAYNE — A Wayne County bus driver was arrested and charged with multiple counts of driving under the influence of drugs during an accident that sent six students to the hospital with minor injuries in September 2022.

Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa, is charged with 30 counts of DUI with a minor and six counts of DUI causing injury after a warrant for private drug testing obtained by West Virginia State Police revealed amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system following the accident, according to the criminal complaint.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.