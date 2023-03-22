HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe confirmed a bus driver who dropped elementary school students off at a McDonald’s on a day students were released early no longer works for the school district.
On Feb. 16, Cabell County Schools dismissed school early due to the threat of flooding, as creeks and streams began to overflow during the day.
One bus dropped students from Central City Elementary School off at McDonald’s at 116 5th Ave. in Huntington. An investigation was opened, and Saxe said that investigation has concluded and the driver is no longer employed with Cabell County Schools.
“That situation, we’re always concerned when there’s an allegation where students haven’t been left at the right spot and what I would say is, that employee, that employee no longer works for us and we take student safety and security, especially with transportation, very seriously.”
Saxe did not disclose the name of the driver, but said the district chose to investigate the allegation and the then-employee chose to resign.
At the time of the event, Communications Director Jedd Flowers confirmed students were dropped off at the wrong location, and drivers have policies they are expected to follow when students are sent home early.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
