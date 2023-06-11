David Cartwright, of Huntington, right, speaks with Diamyn Miller, owner of Worthwell Cosmetics, during the inaugural Black Business Expo on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the A. D. Lewis Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Black-owned businesses and artists showcased products and services Saturday during the inaugural Black Business Expo at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in the Fairfield West community in Huntington.
“This event gives me the chance to showcase my online business, Candles by Eva,” said Eva Foster, of Huntington. “I’ve been running it for about a year and I can’t make enough candles, but I want to look for ways for others, especially new Black-owned entrepreneurs and artists in my neighborhood, to get that same chance.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
