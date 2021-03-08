BARBOURSVILLE — Tickers & Timbers hosted its first axe-throwing tournament Sunday.
People ages 12 and older could enter for $25 each. The double-elimination tournaments will run each Sunday until the league begins March 31.
“There was a man who just came in today, had never thrown before and he ended up doing it for fun and then winning first!,” said co-owner Tonya Perry. “So it’s not out of the realm of possibility that you may be a good axe thrower.”
The upcoming spring league is affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League.
“We will do a winner of our in-house league, and so whoever is the winner of that league, which lasts about eight weeks, will get the next season paid for, which is about $150. They also get a T-shirt, 10% off merchandise and can come in and throw for a reduced cost.”
Tickers & Timbers offers escape rooms as well as axe throwing. It is located at 3427 U.S. Route 60 near Outback Steakhouse. For more information, visit www.tickersandtimbers.com.