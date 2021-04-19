DENMAR — Living in a remote corner of Pocahontas County for the past 20 years hasn’t kept Joel Rosenthal from making dozens of new friends.
Sure, most of them have four legs and some are capable of tearing him apart in a matter of seconds, but that’s fine with the self-described hermit, a retired research biologist now in a second career as a wildlife rehabilitator.
“I like having the two-legged types on that side of the river,” he said, jerking a thumb backward and showing a trace of a grin, as he navigated his pickup truck through a 450-foot ford in the Greenbrier River — the only way to reach his farm without wading.
The mountains of 9,400-acre Calvin Price State Forest wrap around most of the property, while the Greenbrier River and the state-owned Greenbrier River Trail buffer the rest. By the time Rosenthal completes the river crossing, drives over a creek, passes a series of wildlife habitat ponds and reaches the middle of a meadow, his mailbox is one mile behind him and his nearest full-time neighbor is two miles away.
Perched on a small rise in the meadow overlooking a large pond is Rosenthal’s home and the headquarters of Point of View Farm, the nonprofit wildlife sanctuary and rehabilitation center he founded and operates.
It’s a three-story wood frame building with wrap-around decks and panoramic views, a 4,000-volume library and an attached greenhouse. It makes use of a geothermal heating and cooling system and a nearby array of solar panels.
While a power line reaches the property, “I feel good about leaving a carbon footprint that’s next to nothing,” he said.
In a large wire enclosure on the building’s front porch, a year-old orphaned female black bear cub nicknamed Scruffy shyly raises her head above a tree limb to watch Rosenthal and a small group of visitors approach.
“She had been hanging around a home outside of Marlinton and was getting emaciated, but wouldn’t leave,” Rosenthal said. The home’s owners captured the cub in a humane trap and brought it to Point of View Farm a little more than one month ago.
Once Scruffy — a hearty eater these days after a lethargic start to her recovery — gets back to a normal weight range, she will become one of more than 40 black bears Rosenthal has cared for and released back into the wild.
Rosenthal’s second black bear client, a female cub named Rose who arrived at Point of View 11 years ago, apparently liked what she experienced here enough to make a return visit every year since her initial release.
“She’ll usually show up in late June or July and we’ll interact for a while, then she’ll go away again in early fall and come back in late fall or early winter,” Rosenthal said. “If she gets here before bear hunting season starts, I lock her and her cubs, if she has them with her, in a shed and feed them until hunting season’s over and the cubs are ready to leave.”
Black bear sows nurse and keep their cubs near them for 16 to 17 months after birth until “family breakup” arrives in May or June with the start of a new mating season.
Rose had gone through the sudden weaning process last summer and was alone when she arrived at Point of View this past December, but gave birth to four cubs Jan. 13. It was the fourth time Rose had produced litters at Point of View, and Rosenthal, like a proud parent, was there to experience and record the birthing process and the cubs’ infancy.
“I’m grateful that Rose allowed me to be with her and to handle her kids when she delivered her fourth litter here,” he said.
The larger the cubs grow, the less passive Rose becomes regarding his presence, Rosenthal said.
“You’ve got to learn bears’ limits and be ready to back off,” he said. “We’ll be having huge conversations one day, then the next day she’ll want to smack me. If she decides to swat you, it will happen so fast you won’t see it coming. She’s got me a few times. I’m always aware that if she wants to, she can kill me in ten seconds. From a physical standpoint, she’s always the boss.”
After Rose and her cubs balked at an initial release attempt on April 5, the five bears returned to life in the wild last Sunday. After taking their first wary steps outside the shelter, the bear cubs climbed a nearby tree, followed by their mother. Then the cubs reversed course and returned to the shelter, scaling its walls before following Rose into the woods behind the building.
“Assuming nothing bad happens to them, I expect to see Rose and the cubs again in June or July,” Rosenthal said.
Shortly before Rosenthal retired at 58 from a career as a research biologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Institutes of Health in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., he began searching for a remote tract of land where he could care for injured or orphaned wildlife.
During an online search for possible locations, he came across a listing for a 262-acre tract in the southeast corner of Pocahontas County that was basically untouched, except for a hayfield and a log cabin. Intrigued, Rosenthal visited the site, spent a night in the cabin and decided he had found his new home.
“I moved here in 2000 and lived in the log cabin for the first eight years,” he said.
During his career as a biologist with the two federal agencies, “I did some work with animals, but for the most part I was involved in basic research in virology and immunology.”
Though he grew up in an apartment complex in Washington, D.C., Rosenthal accompanied his parents on visits to a farm a former neighbor had bought not far from the city. During those visits, he decided to buy a farm of his own and care for animals there at some point in his life.
While living in the Maryland suburbs during his research career, he volunteered to work on wildlife rehabilitation projects and was certified by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to care for injured migratory birds.
Injured deer and orphaned fawns made up the bulk of his clientele during his early years at Point of View. That drew attention from Division of Natural Resources officials, who contended Rosenthal did not have a permit to possess wildlife or operate a wildlife rehabilitation facility, since no such permits were issued by the state.
Rosenthal countered that nonprofit business license he was issued by the Secretary of State’s Office specifically authorized him to operate a wildlife sanctuary and rehabilitation facility.
In 2005, Rosenthal was charged with illegally possessing wildlife, which he fought without legal assistance from magistrate court to the state Supreme Court for the following four years. He ended up winning the case.
Tensions between Division of Natural Resources officials and Rosenthal have diminished over the years.
“When people bring me an animal to care for, I ask how they heard about Point of View, and they say they had called the DNR, who told them to call me,” he said.
Over the years, Rosenthal’s clients have included skunks, raccoons, squirrels, opossums, owls and a black vulture.
“I have a fox that comes into the house at night and sleeps with me,” he said. “I have to throw it out in the morning.”
Rosenthal’s longstanding relationship with Rose and her cubs has been filmed by South Korean educational television, the London Daily Mail and appeared on a segment of a Drive TV’s “Beast Buddies.” A YouTube clip Rosenthal filmed of a cub named Boog encountering a fawn for the first time was viewed by hundreds of thousands and appeared on “Ellen” and “The Today Show.”
But Rosenthal, now 78, said he is going to have scale back his caseload at Point of View.
“I have two artificial hips and kidney problems,” he said. “I get short of breath. I’m looking into making Point of View a research facility and establishing some kind of interactive program with a university or wildlife center. But this is my passion. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”