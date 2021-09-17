People eat at the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe in Huntington in this 2020 file photo. The repeal of Huntington’s business and occupation tax for retail businesses and restaurants means business owners have a little less on their plate, local business leaders say.
“The reason that we are able to do this is that the business and occupation tax is projected to bring in $500,000 per quarter, over $2 million in the last year-plus,” Williams said Monday. “All of that has been … balanced by the increase of sales tax we’ve been having in the city of over $2 million beyond what our projections were.”
All members of council present voted in favor of the repeal. Councilman Dale Anderson was absent from the meeting. The B&O tax had already been suspended for retail businesses and restaurants since March 2020, or during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill Bissett, the president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber supports and appreciates the repeal. The move already helped businesses during the pandemic. Small businesses are often doing taxes themselves, so repealing the tax can be one less thing for owners to worry about.
“Any time we can help the bottom line, especially as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to help current businesses, but I also think it can help with economic development,” Bissett said. “This is one less expense that new businesses … can not worry about.”
Aly McGinnis, the owner of Harbour House, said she only had to file the B&O tax once since opening her storefront in the Progress Building, as the tax had been suspended for most of the time. She hopes the repeal encourages more retail business owners to do business within Huntington, she said.
“It is confusing as a new business owner to know what to file when, and it’s a little bit of relief to have one less thing to file,” McGinnis said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
