Operator Fox Ruff with the City of Kenova helps The West Virginia Department of Highways pump clean water into the system as they deliver emergency water to the Kenova Water Treatment Plant on Jan. 12, 2018. The water was delivered to help with the water crisis in Kenova after a tow boat spilled several gallons of oil into the Big Sandy River.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

KENOVA — A marine business whose towboat leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Big Sandy River in 2018, affecting thousands of Wayne County residents, is facing criminal charges.

Criminal charges were unsealed for David K. Smith, Western River Assets and River Marine Enterprises on Friday. Each faces charges of negligent discharge of oil in a harmful quantity and discharge of refuse into navigable waters.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

