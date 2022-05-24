SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Saturday shone sunny and hot over the Kanawha Valley. At the Scott Depot Dairy Queen, in Putnam County, the dining room remained closed, as it had been for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was supposed to be open. Store proprietors Jeff and Veronica Diehl had remodeled the room and planned Saturday for its unveiling.
Few men have ever picked a better time to concede a point to their wives.
“Saturday was just so beautiful and hot, we would have just been slammed,” Veronica Diehl said. “It would have been too overwhelming for our employees to open the dining room and run the drive-thru, and terrible for our customers.”
Jeff Diehl agreed with his wife to postpone the reopening until Monday. That Monday opening, however, did not happen.
That wet, dismal day found him recounting what happened two days before, on that sunny Saturday. The West Virginia State Police says a vehicle driven by Casey Matthew Oxley, 40, bolted out of Scott Lane — in direct line with the Dairy Queen — crossed two lanes of busy Teays Valley Road traffic and perfectly impaled the restaurant’s dining room. The collision happened at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday.
No one inside the business was injured, as all employees were working on the other side of the store, near the kitchen/drive-thru window. The dining room, initially set to open that day, was empty.
A video of the incident posted to social media Saturday night shows the speeding car piercing the building and disappearing. Garry Crede, of Crede Power Equipment, whose store is across Teays Valley Road from the Dairy Queen, captured the footage from his carport-top security cameras. He also saw it in real time, on camera. “I thought, ‘What the hell?’” Crede said.
“I was working the window — I had my back turned and, all of the sudden, I just hear a big loud, basically, explosion,” Dairy Queen worker Jacob Bayliss told MetroNews. “I thought something in the kitchen blew up. I got done handing out whatever order I was handing out and I walked over there, and there was a car basically up into the ceiling that had rammed through the front door.”
The Monday aftermath showed the gaping hole the vehicle left, now boarded up. Structural engineers have determined that the building is unsafe. The Diehls say they will rebuild. Their establishment, 26 years old, is a community hot spot.
On Saturday, the couple had just frequented a nearby Sheetz when their son told them someone had driven into the building. They got there fast and found the suspect still in his vehicle.
“The guy was still in his car,” Jeff Diehl said. “It was so surreal. It’s still almost unbelievable. I don’t know if it’s really set in, what has happened, because this is a super, major thing.”
Oxley was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center Teays Valley Hospital, where, the State Police say, he assaulted hospital staff, forcing officers to restrain him.
In all, Oxley is charged with five counts of attempted malicious assault; battery on a health care worker; battery on emergency personnel; assault on emergency personnel; felony destruction of property; and reckless driving. He is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bail.
Crede, strangely enough, said he’d witnessed a milder variation of the Dairy Queen incident only a week before. Shortly before noon on May 14, a motorist plowed into the corner of his building.
“I was getting ready to close, about ten till 12 (noon),” Crede said, “and I heard some squealing, and I went to the window and saw a car coming, and I saw them hit my ditch there and bounce out. I thought, ‘Where did he go?’ I get about 10 feet from the door and hear KABOOM!”
Like the Dairy Queen across the street, the corner of Crede’s place is boarded up. The vehicle destroyed two windows and buckled the corner, pushing an artificial-grass-lined display of mowers several feet from the wall. He guesses the crash caused about $30,000 in damage and is waiting on an insurance check.
One of the carports that served as his camera perch is ruined, but Crede said he thinks one of the supports kept the wayward car from doing more damage. It buckled, but might have helped hold the car back.
“You don’t know what’s going through people’s minds — with both of them,” Crede said.