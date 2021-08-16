Angela Saunders, right, and members of the Prevention Empowerment Partnership Youth Leadership Team present Carlos Lopez, left, of the Tortilla Factory with a certificate for not selling alcohol to underage buyers during a compliance check in early June on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Barboursville.
The Prevention Empowerment Partnership in collaborations with the Cabell County Sherriff’s Department present employees at the Tortilla Factory with a certificate for not selling alcohol to underage buyers during a compliance check in early June on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — A business that serves alcohol to minors could quickly be punished, but those that follow the law are rarely applauded.
That’s why staff from the Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), an initiative of United Way of the River Cities, three youth from the PEP program and a representative from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department teamed up Thursday to visit eight businesses throughout Cabell County to celebrate their compliance with laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to underage buyers during a June 12 compliance check.
The businesses who passed include Dollar General, 19 Perry Morris Square; Mi Pueblito, 323 Main St.; Java Joe’s, 337 E Main St.; Go Mart, 323 Summers Addition, all in Milton; Family Dollar, 2190 County Hwy-60/10 Culloden; Dollar General, 1 Wildwood Road, Ona; Tortilla Factory Mexican Restaurant, 3419 U.S. 60 Barboursville, and Oscar’s Breakfast Burgers and Brews, 6007 U.S. 60 Barboursville.
Dozens of other businesses also passed the test and were mailed certificates of compliance.
Angela Saunders, PEP director, said the checks are done quarterly in Cabell County.
“Underage alcohol compliance check is an undercover mission where persons under the age of 21 attempt to buy alcohol from establishments while working with local law enforcement and the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.”
Lyn M. O’Connell, associate director of the division of addiction sciences at Marshall Health and chair of the PEP steering committee, said compliance checks are an effective way to ensure the businesses are part of building a healthy community.
“PEP is demonstrating the community’s appreciation that these businesses uphold alcohol sale laws and discourage underage consumption of alcohol. We encourage everyone to have their IDs ready when purchasing alcohol to model this behavior,” she said.
