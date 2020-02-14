HUNTINGTON — Love is in the air today, here and everywhere.
It's Valentine’s Day, which occurs every Feb. 14. Across the United States and beyond, candy, flowers and gifts are exchanged between loved ones, all in the name of St. Valentine.
According to History.com, in addition to the United States, Valentine’s Day is celebrated in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France and Australia.
Dating back to the mid-18th Century, it was common for friends and lovers of all social classes to exchange small tokens of affection or handwritten notes, and by 1900 printed cards began to replace written letters due to improvements in printing technology.
Today, Huntington residents and others around the country may show their love, admiration or friendship for another with gifts such as flowers, treats, or other more personalized items.