Glass America Account Manager Pam McComas dresses as a bear to deliver Valentines made by elementary kids to veterans during a Valentine’s Day event hosted by local businesses at the West Virginia Veterans Home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Barboursville.
Glass America Account Manager Pam McComas, left, and Classic Construction Marketing Director Julie Davis, right, greet veterans as local businesses host a Valentine’s Day event at the West Virginia Veterans Home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Barboursville.
Veterans James Cranston, front, and Paul Strickland select from items donated by local businesses during a Valentine’s Day event at the West Virginia Veterans Home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Barboursville.
Glass America Account Manager Pam McComas, left, and Classic Construction Marketing Director Julie Davis, right, pose with West Virginia Veterans Home Recreational Specialist Michael Stephens as the businesses host a Valentine’s Day event for the home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — Several businesses teamed up Tuesday for a Valentine's Day party for veterans at the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville.
Pam McComas from Glass America dressed up in a teddy bear costume and passed out handmade Valentine’s Day cards from Highlawn and Barboursville elementary schools.
"Getting a Valentine's Day card actually brought a tear to my eye," said U.S. Marine Corps veteran Robert Austgen. "I have been sick, so it made me appreciate the time I have left."
McComas and Julie Davis, from Classic Construction, decided a couple of months ago that they wanted to do something nice for the local veterans.
"Both myself and Pam work with local insurance agents for property damage and auto claims, so we reached out to them and asked for their support for this special day," Davis said. "We had several local insurance agencies that collected items that the veterans home was in need of. Marco‘s Pizza on Route 60 donated pizzas for them and we took care of everything for them to have ice cream sundaes. We also had Stacy Coda from State Farm and Melissa Pemberton from Prosource there as well helping us to serve everyone."
Davis, who is also a local musician, started the party by singing the National Anthem.
"I was honored," Davis said. "We really enjoyed being able to help provide some much-needed items, as well as some fun food and entertainment for everyone there. Our goal was to do something special for them on Valentine’s Day, and to bring awareness to other local businesses and the community that these type of events are always so welcomed by the veterans' home. The American Legion also supported with a monetary donation, so we were able to buy more items that they needed."
Austgen said receiving the needed items and beautiful Valentine's Day cards was great, but the chance to fellowship with other veterans and those in the community was most important to him.
"This is good for the veterans to be able to get out and interact," he said. "There are some things they may need, like the laundry detergent and socks, but I think the more important thing was the food and fellowship with everyone."
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
