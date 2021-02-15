HUNTINGTON — While some areas of the region continues to recover from last week’s wintry weather, another dangerous weather system is preparing to move in.
Officials were warning residents in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia to take precautions and stay off the roads after one round of wintry weather hit and another was forecast to start later Monday. In the Huntington area, many businesses and facilities opted to close early Monday, or not open at all.
"We already have some accidents on our roadways," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a morning news conference. "It is slick and it is dangerous."
He asked people to limit travel as much as possible at least through Tuesday.
Icy roads Sunday night were bad enough that Kentucky transportation officials pulled salt trucks off secondary roads in eastern Kentucky.
"Our trucks were running into guardrail, sliding into ditch lines, unable to stay on the pavement," said Darold Slone, snow and ice coordinator for the district.
In West Virginia, the Department of Highways prioritizes roads in three tiers and works from the top down from the highest trafficked areas to the least. By Monday afternoon, all first priority roads had been treated and crews were on second and third priority routes. However, when the weather system arrives in the area, all treatment efforts restart with the highest priority routes, officials said.
In WVDOH’s District 2, which includes Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties, District Manager Scott Eplin said crews have put approximately 5,000 tons of salt down on roads in just over a week.
“We have over 75 plows and spreaders on our roads and various support equipment like loaders and maintenance trucks out, too,” Eplin said. “Around the clock we have around 200 operators and support personnel working.”
But as another storm threatens, he said crews are still working on improving road conditions from the previous weather system. He said crews continue to use caution when treating roads and they have “ample amounts of salt” to deal with the incoming weather system.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for central and western areas of Kentucky and Tennessee and an ice storm warning for eastern Kentucky and much of West Virginia. Up to 9 inches of snow is forecast for some areas and others could see up to a half-inch of ice accumulation.
Heavy snowfall of 1-2 inches per hour was expected to begin Monday afternoon, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said.
"That's far in excess of what we can manage on interstates so it's going to take everyone's cooperation," he said.
Road crews were treating and plowing over most of the state, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. As conditions worsen, crews will focus on priority roads.
"The national weather forecast is warning that travel will become difficult to impossible by this afternoon and into tonight," he said, urging people to stay put if possible.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he put the state emergency management division on high alert and urged residents to take precautions if they travel.
"It's wintertime West Virginia and absolutely you've got to take one more level of precaution," he said. "We've had lots of these storms and we'll get through it. Just be careful."
Another system on Wednesday night is expected to drop more sleet, snow and freezing rain across the states.