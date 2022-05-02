Hanshaw member Trey Hanshaw, of Wayne, looks at the new plaque dedicated to Frank Hanshaw as the Huntington Rotary Club conducts a ceremony in memory of Frank Hanshaw on Sunday at Rotary Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The legacy of a Huntington businessman, humanitarian and friend is memorialized in Rotary Park.
Family, friends and fellow Rotarians of Frank E. Hanshaw Jr. gathered Sunday to dedicate a plaque that is on display at the Rotary Park shelter. He operated his family’s business Huntington Wholesale Furniture and served the community frequently. Hanshaw died at the age of 88 in 2019 after being struck by a vehicle outside of the business.
Through the Huntington Rotary Club’s Foundation of the Tri-State endowment fund, the plaque was installed on the shelter in the park. For those entering the shelter, the sign will be one of the first sights they see. That was fitting, said Rotary Club President Cyndi Kirkhart, as Hanshaw was often a greeter at club events.
“Frank was involved and engaged,” Kirkhart said. “And in every endeavor, in every role, he let you know that he cared about you and that you were welcome.”
Members of Hanshaw’s family were present Sunday. His daughter, Meg Hanshaw, said he cared for Rotary Park and saw it as a place for families to spend time together. The plaque in the park is a way for his legacy to live on and be remembered by others, she said. After her father’s death, she started a nonprofit foundation in his name to give scholarships to students.
“I think for some reason, a part of him that was always the supporter, the greeter, the service person, is in each one of us,” she said.
The businessman’s son, Trey Hanshaw, said his father was part of the community from day one.
“It means a whole lot to our family and my father, Frank, really deserves it. In his own quiet way, he was just about everywhere in the community,” he said of the plaque.
Hanshaw was a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Kirkhart said. In Rotary Club, he was a member of the park committee and served as president. He was also president of the International Wholesale Furniture Association and served on several boards in the region.
Lee Oxley, who represented the Huntington Foundation, said Hanshaw was one of the finest men that he knew and was frequently involved in the foundation. He too said Hanshaw was an avid supporter of Rotary Park.
“He never, never let us forget that Rotary Park needed support,” Oxley said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
