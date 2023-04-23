ASHLAND — The C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum is now open in Ashland.
A ceremony to commemorate the opening took place Saturday. It included speakers, musical performances, refreshments, prayer and offered a sense of community. The grand opening was so well-attended, organizers had to hold part of event outside.
“So we’re just gonna take over Ashland. How about that?” said co-founder Bernice Henry of the decision to move the event outside.
“Help us as a community to realize that Black history is everyone’s history,” said the Rev. Stanley McDonald of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church as he opened the event with prayer.
“I was born and raised here but the Black history here was disappearing,” said co-founder Darrell Smith on why he wanted to create this resource for Ashland.
The center and museum was named after the principal of the only Black school in Ashland: C.B. Nuckolls. The original Booker T. Washington School was closed in the early ’60s for integration and then burned down in 1975.
“We’re searching in the past so that we can educate people about the past and pass it on to future generations. And hopefully it will bring more unity within our area. The more people know about Black history, the more they can appreciate it and enjoy it,” Henry said.
The museum showcases both local and national Black history. There is also a library.
“It’s a very rich history and people from here have gone on and they’ve become artists, playwrights and doctors, lawyers, inventors. We’ve had some pretty significant people who have done some marvelous things,” Henry said.
Local artist Jerry Johnson is one of those significant people. Johnson painted several works for the museum depicting significant moments in Black history, like the tree of life in Africa, the middle passage, working on a plantation and the auction block where slaves were sold.
“That’s my passion, and I’ve been at it for a while and I like doing that,” Johnson said. “When they asked me, I jumped on it because that’s what I love doing.”
Johnson is a Navy veteran and a Kentucky Colonel. He worked for Walt Disney and the Navy Times magazine, and for businesses in Seattle and Los Angeles. His work is on display at several locations in Ashland and he also appeared in the movie “We Are Marshall.” Visitors to the museum can read more about him on the plaque underneath his photo near the front door.
“I wanted to be a part of it because there’s so much history that I never learned growing up around this area, we were never taught a lot of this history,” said the museum’s librarian, Dorthea Hill.
Hill attended a segregated school through the fifth grade. She vividly remembers what it was like to grow up during this time.
“I went through a phase where like if I would go to the skating rink and I’d be the only Black there, everybody would scatter, everybody would leave. Like I was gonna do something to them or poison them or something like that, I had a lot of experiences like that. And as a child, I wanted to go and do what everybody else did, but I had limited, very limited opportunities, you know, but it didn’t stop me,” she said.
Matthew Perkins, mayor of Ashland, and Rocky Adkins on behalf of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear both spoke at the event.
“Public service is about how we unite people instead of dividing people. Public service is how we lift people up instead of tear people down. Let me tell you something — that’s exactly what this museum and this community center represents.” Adkins said. “It represents uniting people, it represents bringing people together, it represents carrying on heritage of Black history in this community, throughout the Tri-State area and throughout America and throughout the world.”
On behalf of the city commission, Perkins proclaimed April 22 as the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum Day in the city of Ashland.
“I urge all residents to recognize and honor the significant contributions of African Americans in our history and to engage in educational cultural activities that promote the diversity and equity and inclusivity,” Perkins said.
C.B. Nuckolls’ grandchildren, Tonya Nuckolls Smith of Lexington, Kentucky, and Anthony Nuckolls of Saginaw, Michigan, also spoke about their grandfather’s legacy.