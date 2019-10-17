CEREDO — It’s officially autumn, and businesses and residents in the Ceredo-Kenova area are gearing up for another year full of seasonal fun as the annual C-K AutumnFest kicks off with the 2019 scarecrow contest.
The contest invites business owners and residents in both Ceredo and Kenova to incorporate a scarecrow display in their Halloween decorations.
Waylens Tire World in Ceredo has participated in the contest for many years, earning a runner-up finish in 2017, but has never had a display win first place. That runner-up entry featured a single scarecrow on a tire swing. The business is hoping a display that’s a little more involved might give them a shot at winning the contest in 2019.
“We added on to some of what we’ve done in the past, kept the (tire) swing in there and added another scarecrow to the mix,” said Tracy Adkins, owner of Waylens Tire World.
Will that be enough to get them a first-place designation?
“I don’t know,” said Adkins. “There’s a lot of good displays around town and a ton of people that participated this year.”
Scarecrows for businesses and residents should be available for judging by Friday, Oct. 18. Businesses will be judged during business hours. All entries will be judged Oct. 18-19.
Winners will be displayed on the AutumnFest website and Facebook page upon the completion of the Great Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt.
Organizers say entries must be appropriate for family viewing and should not be excessively violent, gruesome or political in nature.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.