HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools plans to adopt the color code system for reopening as announced Friday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, according to a news release from the school district.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will announce a color code for each county in the state every Saturday, based on current active COVID-19 cases. That information will be posted on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, and the color code will determine what phase of opening the district will be operating under during the coming week, the release said.
To begin the school year, students in Cabell County will return on a staggered schedule to allow school staff to teach students the procedures and safety protocols for the new school year.
Five-day and blended learning students will report on the following schedule:
- Sept. 8-9: Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will report.
- Sept. 10-11: Students with last names beginning with the letters L through Z will report.
Students using virtual instruction will start their online studies Sept. 8.
According to the release, after completing the first week of staggered re-entry, beginning Sept. 14, students participating in the blended instruction option will report on the following schedule:
- Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will report to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and will engage in remote learning Wednesday through Friday.
- Students with last names beginning with the letters L through Z will report to school on Wednesdays and Thursdays and engage in remote learning Monday, Tuesday and Friday.