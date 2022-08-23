The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell County will add an electric bus to the fleet later this school year.

 SARAH INGRAM | The Herald-Dispatch

LESAGE — Cabell County Schools soon will add an electric school bus as part of a pilot program.

Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer counties will be the first school districts to use the electric buses as part of an electric bus pilot program, with buses expected to start routes later this year.

