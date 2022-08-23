LESAGE — Cabell County Schools soon will add an electric school bus as part of a pilot program.
Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer counties will be the first school districts to use the electric buses as part of an electric bus pilot program, with buses expected to start routes later this year.
The new electric bus is at the Cabell County Transportation Complex and is waiting for a driver and route.
The buses are manufactured by GreenPower Motor Co., and the company plans to begin production of more vehicles at a new plant in South Charleston in September.
The buses are able to run for 140 miles per charge and can recharge in as little as three-and-a-half hours.
In June, Gov. Jim Justice announced the West Virginia Department of Economic Development is working alongside GreenPower to make the buses available for little to no cost.
GreenPower spokesperson Michael Nestlen said in June that federal funding is available from the Investment and Jobs Act, and the funding is meant to go toward replacing diesel buses.
“In essence, they can almost get those buses for free. The large school buses will have a $375,000 rebate from the federal government. For the smaller school buses, it’s $285,000. And then they get an additional $20,000 per bus after that to work on charging infrastructure,” Nestlen said during the June press conference.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
