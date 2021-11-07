HUNTINGTON — After a hiatus taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, Cabell County Schools will resume its Superintendent’s Art Walk event, “A Night on 5th,” starting Monday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Cabell County Schools Central Office, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The art walk features student visual art pieces, many of which are framed and displayed through the hallways of the first floor of the building. The artists are invited to attend the event so they may speak with those in attendance about their original work. Art from Huntington East Middle, Altizer Elementary, Explorer Academy, Guyandotte Elementary and Highlawn Elementary schools and Cabell County Career Technology Center will be featured.
Refreshments will be served by Huntington High School’s ProStart Culinary Arts program, and music will be provided by students from across the district.
Each school’s representatives will have their photos taken with Superintendent Ryan Saxe beginning at 6:45 p.m. in the board meeting room.
Admission is free, and parking and the main entrance can be located in the alley just behind the Central Office.
