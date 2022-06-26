HUNTINGTON — Following the May 6 flooding, property owners may wonder how property damage will affect their assessments.
The Cabell County Assessor’s Office will have two community meetings at Ritter Park Shelter No. 1 to give information about how damage from the May 6 flood could affect homeowners’ assessments. The meetings are open to Cabell County residents and will be Tuesday, June 28, and Thursday, July 7. Both start at 6:30 p.m.
On May 6, 4.5 inches of rain fell over parts of Huntington and the surrounding area within hours. Homes faced extensive damage in Huntington’s Enslow Park and Southside neighborhoods as well as businesses and other properties. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Roane and Putnam counties.
Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson said that according to West Virginia state code, assessments are determined by the state of a home July 1. Because of the timing of the May 6 flood, repairs could still need to be made on houses damaged by the beginning of next month.
The flood damage would not affect tax bills that will be sent out soon for 2022, Johnson said. The assessments will affect the 2023 bill. Tax tickets typically are sent out in July.
Johnson said he felt like a face-to-face conversation with residents was needed.
“I just want to look people in the face and say … ‘We’re here to do what we can, and we also want you to understand the process of how the assessments go.’”
Some homeowners may still not be living in their residences following the flood.
Property taxes are often toward the bottom of the list of things homeowners may think about when it comes to addressing damage like that from the flood. Johnson said he received a phone call inquiring about how flood damage could affect assessments.
Soon, the Assessor’s Office will have an online portal for property owners to report damage from the flood and a phone number to contact, Johnson said. Some may already have information gathered to easily submit after reporting information to FEMA.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
