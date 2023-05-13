HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Assessor’s Office now hosts historical aerial photos across Cabell County going back to 1996.
The assessor's website hosts images from 1996, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021.
Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson said the project had been a multi-year effort and that his office had worked with West Virginia GIS technical director Tony Simental who was instrumental in completing the project.
“We continue to be committed to pushing forward and finding new ways to bring images and data to both the taxpayers as well as the business community,” Johnson said.
The county assessor's office acts as a county appraiser and assesses the value of taxable property across Cabell County. Irv Johnson won the West Virginia Assessor of the Year award in 2020 and was the first assessor from Cabell County to win the prize since 1981.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.