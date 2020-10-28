HUNTINGTON — Sanitarians at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department continue to monitor “evening establishments” such as bars as the pandemic continues.
The health department teamed up with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Commission and the West Virginia State Police in September, visiting 25 evening establishments in the county to discuss pandemic safety measures, Rodney Melton, director of environmental services at the health department, reported to the Board of Health on Wednesday during their regular meeting.
Twenty of the establishments were in excellent or good compliance, Melton said. The health department sent letters to those establishments, commending them for their effort to keep their staff and customers safe and healthy.
Letters were also sent to the establishments that needed help with compliance, and the health department revisited the locations to assist. Melton said they will visit those establishments again to ensure they have reached compliance.
Sanitarians have visited 11 evening establishments in October, he said, and they plan to continue monitoring for compliance to make sure everyone is safe as they go out in the evenings.
A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found eating and drinking at on-site locations puts people at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because mask wearing is hard to maintain.
The health department also continues to work with businesses on their safety plans. Melton’s team continues to work with establishments that have to reopen on their plans and with new businesses opening.
Dr. Kevin Yingling, chairman of the Board of Health, said the public would be reassured by Melton’s report.
COVID-19 testing continues at the health department, now five days a week. Kathleen Napier, director of nursing, said the testing has been very successful, as has providing flu shots.
Drive-thru testing will continue into the winter. The health department is winterizing its tent with walls and a heat source.
Napier said they will continue to provide tests and flu shots as long as they have access to them.
There were 308 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Cabell County in September, with two outbreaks managed.
The board accepted the month’s financial report, which showed they outspent revenue for the month. However, grants are on the way, including $160,000 in funding from the CARES Act.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer at the health department, said without the community’s support, they would not have been able to provide the services they did throughout the start of the pandemic while they waited months for other funding to arrive.
The health department also continues to operate while understaffed. With a total of 30 staff members, there are nine vacancies. Kilkenny said this is the norm for health departments in a pandemic, as the work is extremely hard. Attrition is high due to stress, and it is generally hard to recruit at health departments.
Three sanitarians have recently been hired. One, who was hired just before the pandemic, is finishing training and will be able to work fully soon. The two others have just started training, but will still be able to work in some capacity as they finish.