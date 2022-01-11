HUNTINGTON — Members of the Cabell County Board of Education discussed the state funding formula, the district’s enrollment decline and planned renovation projects at Nichols and Hite-Saunders elementary schools during a special meeting Monday.
As outlined in the district’s 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan and with help from an $87.5 million school bond, Nichols and Hite-Saunders will undergo renovations in 2022. Phoebe Randolph, architect at Edward Tucker Architects, presented plans for both schools’ renovations and alternative projects to be completed if funds allow.
Hite-Saunders’ renovation plans include replacing the roof to prevent distracting noises like rain, replacing exterior windows and doors, improving the HVAC system, and implementing a sprinkler system. Alternative plans include renovating student restrooms, replacing flooring and adding corridor lighting. Bidding will open in March.
Nichols’ renovation plans include creating a safe-school entrance; replacing the roof, windows and exterior doors; and improving the HVAC and sprinkler systems. Alternatives include Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to student restrooms, flooring replacement and adding corridor lighting. Bidding will open in April.
“We aren’t committing to the alternatives; we are saying, ‘This is what we would like to do,’ if there is enough money when the bids come in,” said Superintendent Ryan Saxe. “The school understands this, that we aren’t guaranteeing these things, but we would like to and that’s why we prioritize it as such.”
Saxe mentioned that a “dark window” has been considered for both renovations, where outsiders could not see inside the school, but staff and students could see out.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Treasurer Drew Rottgen provided an overview of the Public School Support Program, also known as the State Aid Formula.
Although Cabell County Schools saw a decline of 215 students in the last year, the county ranks at No. 4 for the most students enrolled at 11,645. The majority of the 215 students who left the district came from grades 1-8, a total of 187 students. Rottgen said these numbers could be from families homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic or moving to other districts.
“I want to see an increase in our student enrollment, let people know all the wonderful things we have in Cabell County,” said board member Alyssa Bond. “I want to see our numbers go back. To get more kids, to get more teachers, and to have more things. I want that so badly.”
There has been a $441,557 decrease in revenue for the 2022 school year as a result.
In other business, the board heard an update on weekend flooding at Village of Barboursville Elementary.
A pipe full of water froze and ruptured down to four or five classrooms and a hallway, causing damage to rugs and classroom items on the floor, including a bookshelf. With the help of a 20-person crew cleaning up the school, it will reopen Tuesday.
“Those teachers were going through things, helping each other. The ones who weren’t impacted were helping the others. It was a really great thing to see,” said Tim Hardesty, deputy superintendent.