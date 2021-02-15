The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The regular meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education will not take place Tuesday due to anticipated weather. A special board meeting work session scheduled for Monday also was cancelled.

The regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday will now occur at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. 

At this meeting, the board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues. The meeting is open to the public and also available to attend virtually.

To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Gov. Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting in person is required to wear a mask or face covering.

Members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794, and enter access code 497 942 783#.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

