HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education appointed Joedy Cunningham as the new principal of Huntington High School on Tuesday.
Cunningham, current executive director of secondary and post-secondary schools in the Central Office, will return as Huntington High’s principal for the 2022-23 school year. Cunningham said this is not his first time serving in the administration at HHS, and he is looking forward to being a Highlander once more.
“I loved being a principal at Huntington High School; I enjoyed it very much,” he said. “Loved children, I loved working with them academically and athletically and with the music and fine arts. Everything about a high school is great and is fun, so to work with the students again and have that opportunity, I felt that my calling was to go back.”
Originally from Wheeling, West Virginia, Cunningham graduated from Marshall University with a master’s degree in teaching with a concentration in social studies education and has a long-running history working in Cabell County Schools.
Cunningham has worked in the Central Office for four years, and spent time as the principal at HHS for two years before. Cunningham also previously served as an assistant principal at Huntington High, an assistant principal at Cabell Midland High School and a principal at Milton Middle School during his career with Cabell County Schools.
Cunningham said his time working at the Central Office has given him an abundance of experiences and knowledge that will make his second time serving as Huntington High School’s principal even better than the first.
“In this position at the Central Office, you get to see a broader, more well-rounded perspective of everything; from total school finances, to personnel, to employees,” he said. “So the experiences that I’ve gained and the knowledge that I have is only going to make me much better in my position, which is then going to give me the opportunity to serve our community in a better way.”
Superintendent Ryan Saxe noted some of Cunningham’s accomplishments during his time with the Central Office, including increasing graduation rates and expanding career technical education and other high school programs.
Saxe said Cunningham’s leadership skills will be a great asset for Huntington High.
“This was an opportunity that he wanted to take to go back to his roots and provide that leadership back at the high school,” he said. “I’m really excited for what he’s going to be able to accomplish as he’s a phenomenal principal and we’re excited to have him there.”
Cunningham described himself as dedicated, hard-working and family-oriented, and he hopes the students and community can see those as he takes on the principal role this year. He also hopes being family-oriented himself helps build family relations with the school.
“I want to see our students and our families up on the hill for multiple activities and events because that’s what we need. We need not just our students there, we need our families there too,” he said.
In other business:
The board ratified an unpaid suspension beginning July 20 for Barboursville Middle physical education teacher Daniel Miles until an investigation is complete and a resolution is reached. Miles was charged with sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust and third-degree sexual abuse in early July. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 9.
Huntington High School English teacher Nathan Litteral, previously charged with one count of solicitation of a minor in May, resigned effective July 27. Litteral had been suspended since June 7.
Outdoor classrooms at Spring Hill, Culloden, Martha, Central City and Salt Rock elementary schools are still underway. A grand opening will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Culloden Elementary.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Board of Education Office, located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
