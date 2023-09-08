The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Educational Excellence Summit, the excess levy and construction updates were among the topics of discussion for Thursday’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting.

Deputy Superintendent of Instruction and Leadership Kelly Watts told the board during the two-day Educational Excellence Summit in June, there were 73 sessions. The first day included more than 549 participants and the second day had 487 participants; however, Watts told the board those numbers did not include employees who were still under contract for work during the summer.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

