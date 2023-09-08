HUNTINGTON — The Educational Excellence Summit, the excess levy and construction updates were among the topics of discussion for Thursday’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting.
Deputy Superintendent of Instruction and Leadership Kelly Watts told the board during the two-day Educational Excellence Summit in June, there were 73 sessions. The first day included more than 549 participants and the second day had 487 participants; however, Watts told the board those numbers did not include employees who were still under contract for work during the summer.
Watts said reviewing evaluations of the event, the summit received an overall score of 4.8/5.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe whether it is a service personnel or an instruction and teacher based conference, the district is proud to be able to host the events right in Cabell County.
“Being the third-largest school district in the state of West Virginia, one of the things that can always be a challenge is making sure that you’re providing professional development that fits the very specific needs of all your employees,” he said.
“So thinking about the two conferences, the Service Personnel Leadership Conference and then of course the Educational Excellence Summit, is something that we’ve really been taking a hard look at and we’re very proud of the offerings that we’ve been able to offer to our teachers and educational staff.”
He also said staff have either already started planning for next year’s Educational Excellence Summit, or they will be in the near future.
During the delegations portion of the meeting, three people spoke expressing continued concerns over the Board of Education’s vote in August to reduce and cut funding for the Cabell County Public Library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District in the proposed 2026-30 excess levy order.
Maxine Yaged, who has spoken at previous meetings about the excess levy, did not mention board member Alyssa Bond by name, but spoke of how she believes Bond’s vote during the Aug. 1 meeting was unethical, as Bond serves on both the Board of Education and the Library Board of Directors.
Yaged said her second concern was with the time of the Board of Education meetings, saying most people who would want to attend and participate in meetings can not come when they are scheduled at 4:30 p.m.
“Working parents of students and any other interested members of our community simply cannot come to a meeting at 4:30 in the afternoon,” she said. “Why would the school board schedule meetings that directly impact our community at 4:30? Now I was thinking about this and unfortunately, one of my thoughts has been, and I don’t think I’m alone in this concern, but do you really want participation from parents and our community? If anyone knows any other valid reason for this time, have at it because we would like to know.”
Coco Daniels encouraged people showing support for the parks and libraries to keep fighting, whether it be through sending letters, posting online or attending meetings to speak out.
Jack Daniels said support of the parks and libraries is needed, and the county’s most disadvantaged community members will suffer if the entities do not have support. Daniels said the board still has time to fix the issues.
“When the time comes, will vote not only to replace members of this board, but to prevent this board from having any further access to our funds by any means that we have available to us,” Jack Daniels said.
In other business, Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Justin Boggs updated the board on several construction and renovation projects throughout the county.
Among the reports, bid opening for the new Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers, which will be housed in the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall, will open Sept. 14.
Purchase orders have also been sent out for work at the Cabell Midland High baseball and softball fields, Boggs said, with worked expected to begin at the end of September.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
