HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education got a sneak peek of what will be the new Milton Elementary School during its meeting Tuesday.
The board saw the planned layout for the new school, set to be built on Newman’s Branch Road, and Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he is excited to be moving forward with the project.
“Anytime that we can show off a lot of the hard work that our design team — which is made up of the principal and teachers, some parents, even support staff — have been taking months and months working with the architect, being able to bring that to some finality to the board is something that’s always exciting,” Saxe said.
“And being able to sort of lift the veil of what could be and the home and the promise that this facility is going to bring to generations of students is always something that’s very exciting.”
McKinley Architecture and Engineering senior architect Thom Worlledge spoke to the board Tuesday and outlined the plans for the new building.
The two-story building will feature kindergarten and first grade classrooms on the first floor, along with the music and art classrooms, special education classrooms and the shared cafeteria and gym space.
Second through fifth grade classrooms will be on the second floor. A media center will also be located on the second floor with folding walls to make the space bigger or smaller as needed.
The renderings for the school also showed breakout spaces in the upper level hallway, which Worlledge said could be used if students need some extra attention or could benefit from temporarily separating from the class to take a break or complete work.
“Our intent in our design is that every space is a learning space, including the corridors,” he said.
Worlledge also said the exterior design of the school was purposeful and the goal was to mimic the buildings in the community around the school.
“We think this fits the community of the site really well. The intent is to kind of blend into the area that we’re putting schools,” he said. “We think it’s important that the school reflect the community where it’s in, so that’s what this design is; it reflects the community.”
The design also showed the possible inclusion of pre-kindergarten classrooms, which Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty expects to be listed as an alternate when the project is put out for bid.
The project could go out for bid later this year, likely in March or April.
Saxe said he expects the new building to be a great facility for future Milton Elementary students.
“It’s going to be a wonderful, wonderful new elementary school on a beautiful site that’s just expansive, and it’s going to present just all sorts of learning opportunities both inside the walls of the new school and outside the walls,” Saxe said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
