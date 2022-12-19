The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX Cabell BOE 2
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will vote on delaying redistricting guidelines originally set to take effect for the 2023-24 school year during its meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Education Office.

The redistricting guidelines were separated into Phase I, set to take effect for the 2021-22 school year, and Phase II, originally set to take effect next school year, to aid in overcrowding at Village of Barboursville Elementary School and account for the three elementary schools scheduled to be built in new locations.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

