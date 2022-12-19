HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will vote on delaying redistricting guidelines originally set to take effect for the 2023-24 school year during its meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Education Office.
The redistricting guidelines were separated into Phase I, set to take effect for the 2021-22 school year, and Phase II, originally set to take effect next school year, to aid in overcrowding at Village of Barboursville Elementary School and account for the three elementary schools scheduled to be built in new locations.
Due to the delay in construction of Davis Creek, Meadows and Milton elementary schools, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend the board approve delaying Phase II guidelines until the 2024-25 school year, when the new schools are projected to be completed.
Phase II guidelines would require Davis Creek to take in students from Village of Barboursville Elementary and sending some to Hite-Saunders. Hite-Saunders has already taken in some students from Southside Elementary during Phase I but would also take in a few from Meadows in addition to Davis Creek.
Some students from Village of Barboursville Elementary were already redistricted to Martha, Nichols and Altizer elementary schools, but the school will also send 95 students to the new Davis Creek in 2024, according to the presentation attached to the Board of Education meeting agenda.
The full presentation, along with the rest of the meeting agenda, can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
The board will also recognize special celebrations and approve personnel, finance and other discussion items.
The Explorer Academy Astronotes are set to perform at the beginning of the meeting.
West Virginia Delegate Chad Lovejoy will present a check from the House of Delegates to Travis Austin, director of food services for Cabell County Schools, to be used for upgrading facilities and services for the school-based pantries at Cabell Midland High, Spring Hill Elementary, the Cabell County Career Technology Center and Crossroads Academy.
