HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, bringing in the new year reviewing special celebrations, personnel and other items.
The Board of Education Office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
The board will review a change order for Hite-Saunders Elementary School at a cost of $132,276.52 for 1 Korin 3-10. This change order is for labor, materials and equipment needed for HVAC, electrical, lighting and door changes, according to the meeting agenda.
According to the agenda, Superintendent Ryan Saxe is set to recommend approval to compensate teachers enrolled in the Teacher Induction Program (TIP) $500 per semester for successfully completing the work by the end of each semester while participating in the program.
The board will also receive instruction and operation updates, approve travel requests for Cabell Midland High School's drone team and Huntington High students, and approve personnel items.
The Cabell Midland cheerleaders will be recognized for recently competing at the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission State Cheer Competition at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. This was the first time the team had the chance to compete at a state level under Coach Ashlee Hayes, and the team finished seventh.
Huntington High student Serenity McNeely will be recognized as the first-place winner of the annual State Student Christmas Ornament Competition, presented by West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice. McNeely was supposed to be recognized during the Dec. 20 meeting, but was unable to attend.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
