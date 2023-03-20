HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Education office.
Ahead of the regular meeting, the board will also have a special meeting to discuss proposed levy rates for the 2023-24 school year.
The Board of Education Office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
According to the meeting agenda, the board will review a contract with the Motz Group to replace the infield softball turf at Huntington High School at a cost of $217,000. Part of the funding comes from the Board of Education’s pledge to allocate $200,000 each to both high school baseball and softball fields, and the remaining $17,000 comes from the Huntington High School Athletic Boosters.
The board will also review change orders for ongoing construction at Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools.
A change order for $55,994.76 is being requested for Swope Construction for renovations in the Cabell Midland High School restrooms and installing bullet-resistant film in some doors and windows near entrances.
A change order for $9,620 is being requested for Keaton Construction for renovations at Huntington High School to add 296 linear foot vertical Rubberstone and pressure wash and degrease concrete in the courtyard theatre.
The board will also recognize the 50th Annual John Marshall Speech and Debate tournament winners from Huntington High School and West Virginia State Speech and Debate tournament winners from Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools.
The board will also review policy updates, approve personnel items and discuss other matters. A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
