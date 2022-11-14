HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 to approve contracts for construction and to review personnel, financial and instructional items.
The board will meet at its office at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
According to the meeting agenda, the board members are set to review and approve contracts for the new Davis Creek Elementary School and for athletic fields at Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School.
For Davis Creek Elementary, the board will review a contract for $14,402,000 with Swope Construction, with $14,320,000 for construction of the building and $82,000 to be put toward the project’s first alternate, a retractable stage anchored to the wall in the gym.
The board will also review a contract with Riverside Sod Farms to refurbish soccer fields at both Cabell Midland High and Huntington High for $185,000 each. The project will require removal of remaining Bermuda grass, filling soil, installing drains and installing new Kentucky Bluegrass sod.
The Huntington High School baseball infield turf replacement project is also on Tuesday’s agenda, with a recommendation to award a contract to the Motz Group for a project cost of $210,000.
The plans include removing existing turf, seed and straw restoration, new turf installation and securing the new turf.
This project is made up of $10,000 from the Huntington High Athletic Boosters and $200,000 from the Board of Education’s recent announcement to fund up to $200,000 for soccer, baseball and softball fields improvements at both high schools.
The agenda states the board will also review approval for the purchase of nine school buses for a total cost of $1,239,178 through the board’s General Current Expense fund and the Federal Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Grant.
The board will review personnel items, which includes one recommendation to ratify the suspension of a service employee beginning Oct. 10 and to terminate the contract with the employee or impose other disciplinary action the board may see fit.
Cabell Midland High senior Logan Jordan will be recognized during Tuesday’s meeting for being a finalist in the United States Senate Youth Program. She is one of six finalists, two of whom will be selected as delegates to represent West Virginia at the 61st Washington Week Online, March 4-11, 2023.
Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights Band will be recognized for winning first place at the 11th Annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship in Charleston, which featured 47 high school bands from 33 counties.
A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
