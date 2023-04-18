HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education discussed bills passed by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this year at its April workshop meeting Monday.
Cabell County Schools General Counsel Sherrone Hornbuckle-Myers updated the board on more than 30 bills passed by the Legislature during this year’s session to make board members aware of upcoming changes.
Several bills discussed are still being reviewed by Board of Education office staff to ensure understanding and compliance requirements.
The bills reviewed varied with focuses on curriculum, safety, transportation and finance.
Among them was HB 3035, which related to enhancing academic achievement of students and establishes the Third Grade Success Act.
This bill encourages ensuring third grade students are on reading level and involves phasing in early childhood classroom assistant teachers or aides for first, second and third grade classrooms.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said while Cabell County Schools has always worked to have students on their reading level by third grade, it is appreciated to have the state Legislature wanting the same student success.
“I think (the Third Grade Success Act is) going to be a game changer, and I’m happy to see that that’s something that we’re going to be able to do in the future to be able to provide additional support to our classroom teachers in those grade levels and for our students,” Saxe said.
“Making sure that our students are able to read by grade three has always been a goal, and now there’s legislation behind it and making sure that we’re compliant with that legislation is something that we’re still fleshing out.”
SB 268, which relates to increases in Public Employee Insurance Agency member premium increases, and SB 423, which increases school professional and service personnel employees’ salaries by $2,300, were also discussed.
Board member Coy Miller asked if the $2,300 increase would be overshadowed by the insurance premium increases, and Treasurer Drew Rottgen said for some employees, that may be the case.
“If you have that spouse that you’re going to have to pay that extra amount for, if, a lot of it’s going to get eaten up,” Rottgen said. “But if you don’t have that circumstance, the spouse works for the school board, or you don’t have a spouse, then in that case, you may, you may come out just fine.”
Rottgen emphasized how much more an employee would make between the premium increase and the salary adjustment would be different for each employee.
New classes coming to the district were also discussed with the passage of bills that establish a fund to be put toward CPR classes for high school students, SB 469, require students to complete half a credit of a finance course, HB 3113, and create a technical transition mathematics class for students interested in careers in trades, HB 3055.
Technology changes will also be coming throughout the district, as the board will be required to livestream and archive its board meetings for the public and classroom curriculums will have to be put online ahead of each school year, the board discussed Monday.
Cabell County Schools currently streams the audio of its public board meetings available on the school district’s YouTube channel under the “Live” tab, but the board discussed legislative changes that will require video also be recorded.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
