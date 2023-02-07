HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the board office to hear opinions on the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school year calendars, celebrate student and faculty achievements, and discuss personnel and other items.
The Board of Education office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
According to the meeting agenda, the first of two public hearings to solicit comment on calendar days for the next two school years will take place, giving community members, students and staff a chance to voice their opinions on the three options available for each year.
The detailed calendar options for both school years can be found on the Cabell County Schools website by clicking “Calendars” under the “Our District” tab. The second public hearing will take place Thursday at the conclusion of the 3:30 p.m. State of the Schools meeting at the board office.
In addition to the calendar discussion, the board will review a request for purchase and installment of Nightlock security devices on classroom doors with Taylor Brothers Door Lock LLC in the amount of $139,467.01.
The board will also review a recommendation for a change order with Swope Construction at a cost of $25,612.93 for the provision and installation of Phenolic restroom partitions, or stalls, at Cabell Midland High School.
Retired teachers Cam Hale and Joan Cartmill will be recognized for their continued dedication to the Huntington High School Secret Garden. A pond was created at the high school in 1997 when then-science teacher Larry Oyster received a grant and utilized it for science experiments.
Cartmill, a Spanish teacher at the time, wanted to add a flower garden and recruited then-journalism teacher Hale to help. Later, retired social studies teacher Doe Myers joined in. In 2019, the pond was designated a monarch butterfly way station by MonarchWatch.org.
Huntington High School’s Academic Team 1 will be recognized for recently placing first at the Regional Academic Showdown hosted at Marshall University. The event is an academic competition testing students’ knowledge in multiple subjects. Huntington High’s Team 1 earned a spot in the finale competition, which will take place March 31 at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.
Phil Thieneman, owner of Paul’s Fruit, and Arlin Viera, Marshall University special assistant to the director of athletics, will be recognized for their teamwork making it possible for every middle school student in Cabell County to attend a Thundering Herd men’s basketball home game. The pair provided free tickets to students and made arrangements to provide transportation and chaperones for each game.
January’s Superintendent Superhero, Gerald “Dale” Martin, a graphic design teacher at the Cabell County Career Technology Center, will be recognized during Tuesday’s meeting. Martin was originally set to be recognized during the Jan. 17 meeting, but he was unable to attend.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
