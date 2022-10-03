HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss personnel, policy and finance items.
The meeting takes place at the Board of Education Office, located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The board will review a plan for hiring and retaining substitute bus drivers due to the current shortage of drivers throughout the United States.
The plan states 20 vacancies for itinerant substitute bus operator positions will be posted, and driver trainees will be paid to participate in full-time, 40-hours-per-week training.
Typical hours would be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and some night hours would be set for 1-9 p.m. to meet night driving requirements.
Applicants will undergo interviews, background checks and drug screenings to be considered for the training program. The plan set to be reviewed, and the full agenda, can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page, under the “Our District” tab.
The plan states one major issue with substitute bus drivers is retaining them, so the board will discuss making the employees become classified in additional roles such as an aide or custodian, though driving needs will take precedent over other responsibilities.
According to the meeting agenda, the board is set to consider adopting a resolution regarding Amendment 2, an amendment on the general election ballot this year that would allow state lawmakers to adjust property taxes. Further information on what the resolution states is not available in the online meeting agenda.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe is set to recommend the board ratify an unpaid, five-day suspension of a professional employee.
Culloden Elementary School will be recognized during Tuesday’s meeting for being named a National Blue Ribbon School for its academic achievements during the 2021-22 school year.
Schools who met their annual target on the West Virginia state assessment scores are also to be recognized Tuesday.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
