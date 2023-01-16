HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
According to the meeting agenda, Superintendent Ryan Saxe is set to recommend the board no longer conduct expulsion hearings. Instead, a designated individual would be responsible for conducting the hearings.
The board is set to review a recommendation to amend the district's contract with Paper, an online, 24/7 tutoring service. Paper is currently available to Cabell County students in grades 6-9, but the addendum to the contract expands the service to fifth, 10th and 11th grade students.
The addendum costs $36,027.06, adding to the $99,065 in the original contract with Paper, and is to be paid for through the ARP/ESSERF funding.
Saxe will also recommend the board ratify a 15-day unpaid suspension of a service employee.
Huntington East Middle School seventh grader De'Terrion Fuller is set to be recognized for his quick reactions after seeing a fire break out in his neighborhood. Fuller told his mother to call 911 and notified Treston Frayley, who helped him alert an at-risk neighbor.
The neighbor and her pets were OK, and Fuller and Frayley were recognized recently by the Highlawn Neighborhood Association and the Huntington Fire Department.
Gerald "Dale" Martin is set to be recognized as the January Superintendent Superhero. Martin works as the graphic design instructor at the Cabell County Career Technology Center.
The board will also review policy, instructional and financial updates during the meeting.
The Board of Education Office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
