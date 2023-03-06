HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 Tuesday to receive project updates, review policies and celebrate students' achievements.
There will be a proclamation declaring March "Music in Our Schools" month. The meeting will include performances from the Huntington High School Jazz Band and Milton Middle School banjo player Logan Sears.
In addition to the performances, the board will review change order requests for Huntington High School and Cabell Midland High School construction projects. The schools are both currently undergoing renovations for safe schools entrances and restroom updates.
For Huntington High, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend the approval of a change order with Neighborgall Construction for $25,920 for the provision and installation of phenolic restroom stalls, or floor-to-ceiling stalls.
For Cabell Midland, the superintendent will recommend two change orders for Swope Construction. The first is for $745.01 for relocation of office switches, a receptacle and an addition smoke detector. The second change order request is for $2,425.28 to add additional restroom signage.
Saxe will also recommend the liquidation of nine buses through public auction or salvage, which according to the meeting agenda, is being requested by the district's transportation department.
A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Huntington High School and Huntington East Middle School jazz bands will be recognized for earning “Superior” ratings at the recent West Virginia Southern Regional Jazz Band Festival. In addition to the group awards, the Huntington High School Jazz Band received special soloist awards for Best Saxophone and Best Trumpet. Huntington East Middle School Jazz Band received the soloist award for Best Trumpet.
Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum Black History Month Poster Competition winners will be recognized during the meeting. Pippa Oxley of Meadows Elementary, Madison McCallister of Barboursville Middle School and Jocelyn Baker of Huntington High School were also recognized during the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum Black History Month kickoff event Jan. 31.
Huntington High art student Liam Sadler will also be recognized for winning second place in the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission poster contest. Sadler's art will be on display at the West Virginia Culture Center.
The board will also recognize Black History Month essay competition winners: Huntington High School sophomore Addison Bellomy, junior Husam Al-Qawasmi and senior Karoline Christensen.
The Board of Education office is located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
