Cabell Board of Health to meet Wednesday using Zoom

HUNTINGTON — The regularly scheduled meeting of the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board will abide by the state open meetings law by allowing the public to attend the meeting via the conferencing app Zoom.

To attend the meeting, call 1-646-876-9923 or visit https://zoom.us/u/asLhuZLPz. The meeting code is “938 7432 5236.”

On the agenda are reports from leaders at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

