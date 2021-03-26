HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is searching for applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the five-member board.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of current member Carole Garrison, effective March 31. The chosen candidate will be appointed by the board to serve the remainder of Garrison’s unexpired term, which ends June 30, 2022.
Individuals who want to be considered for appointment to the vacant seat should submit a notice of interest, in writing, to Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe by 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Notices may be hand-delivered or mailed to the Superintendent’s Office (2850 5th Ave., Huntington, WV 25702) or emailed to rsaxe@k12.wv.us.
Emailed notice should garner an email response from the superintendent confirming its receipt. If not, call 304-528-5043. All notices of interest, including those hand-delivered, emailed or sent via postal mail, must be received by the superintendent by 4 p.m. April 8 or they will not be reviewed.
In accordance with Policy 0145, the board may interview all interested candidates to ascertain their qualifications. Appointment by the board to fill a vacancy will be by majority vote of its remaining members.
Only applicants from magisterial districts 1, 2, 3 and 5 will be considered. District 4 applicants are not eligible for the vacancy since there are two members from that district serving on the board.
The qualifications for a member of the board are as follows:
- Must be a citizen, resident in the county.
- Cannot hold the position as a teacher or service personnel in the district.
- Cannot hold another public office or be a member of any political party executive committee or become a candidate for any other public office other than member of the Board of Education. A candidate for the board, who is not currently serving on the board, may hold another public office while a candidate if they resign from the other public office prior to taking the oath of office as a board member. The term “public office” does not include service on any other board, elected or appointed, profit or nonprofit, provided the person does not receive compensation and the primary scope of the board is not related to public schools.
- Cannot become a candidate for, or serve as, a delegate, alternate or proxy at a national political party convention.
- Cannot solicit or receive political contributions to support the election of, or to retire the campaign debt of, any candidate for partisan office.
- May engage in any or all of the following political activities: make campaign contributions to partisan or bipartisan candidates; attend political fundraisers for partisan or bipartisan candidates; serve as an unpaid volunteer on a partisan campaign; politically endorse any candidate in a partisan or bipartisan election; attend a county, state or national political party convention.
- Must possess at least a high school diploma or a GED/TASC diploma. This does not apply to any member of the board who took office prior to May 5, 1992, and has served continuously since that date.
- Upon election to the board, may not assume the duties of a board member unless they have completed a course of orientation. This does not apply to any member of the board who took office prior to July 1, 1988, and has served continuously since.
- Upon assuming membership to the board, must annually receive seven hours of training, as provided in state code.