HUNTINGTON — Five elementary schools, both high schools and the Career Technology Center in Cabell County could see extensive upgrades and renovations if community members approve a new $87.5 million school bond in August.
The Cabell County Board of Education approved the bond proposal Thursday evening, which would fund several projects and help bring the district into the future over the next 10 years. Residents will have the chance to get back to the polls to vote on the matter Aug. 22.
More than six months of feedback from community meetings, district leaders and committees produced the 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, approved by the board in March, which helped outline the bond proposal.
It calls for Meadows Elementary in Huntington, Davis Creek Elementary near Barboursville and Milton Elementary to be completely rebuilt, either on-site or off.
The bond call provides several options for the rebuilding of a new Meadows Elementary, including keeping the school on its current site at the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, or moving it elsewhere within the zoning district.
Saxe said an option being considered for relocation is a flat piece of land spanning 14 acres on W.Va. 10 near Huntington High School.
While the land would yield more outside development opportunities as well as improve traffic flow from the current site, it could require slight redistricting of 10 to 20 families combined from Hite-Saunders Elementary and Southside Elementary.
Leaving Meadows on its current site to rebuild poses further issues, though, like having to acquire several homes near the school and finding a place for students to be housed during the two years of construction.
Saxe said while the bond call states there is an option to relocate in another area of its current zone, some ideas, such as moving the school to the back end of Ritter Park, will not be entertained.
For Davis Creek Elementary, moving to a new site is imminent.
Saxe said the most popular location for the new school is the former Barboursville brickyard, owned by the village of Barboursville.
Along with bringing a new facility to the county, the location is close enough to Village of Barboursville Elementary to help address overcrowding issues there, a concern that was addressed in the CEFP.
“The school would help redistrict about 100 students to the new Davis Creek to help with that issue,” Saxe said.
A new Milton Elementary School could be built on its current site, Saxe said, with plenty of room to allow students to stay at the facility during the build or be relocated to the site of the former Milton Middle School, dependent on construction of the Milton floodwall.
Both Nichols Elementary near Barboursville and Hite-Saunders Elementary in Huntington would receive major renovations including, but not limited to, new windows, doors, roofs, HVAC systems, sprinkler systems and a safe school entrance for Nichols.
Huntington High School and Cabell Midland High School would also receive safe school entrances in the proposal.
Perhaps the most significant aspect of the project, Saxe said, is the expansion of the Career Technology Center.
“We have tripled enrollment over the past three years,” Saxe said. “It’s something that we want to continue to elevate in our community — under the current structure of the facility, we are at capacity, with no room to really expand.”
While renovation of the current facility could present challenges because of the landscape on which it sits, Saxe and district officials said they are specific on where they’d like a new career center to be located should the bond pass.
“And that’s at the Huntington Mall,” Saxe said. “We would like to look at the Sears building. It would more than double our square footage for the career center — it’s right around 80,000 square feet, and we’re looking at about 180,000 square feet in Sears.”
Saxe said the building has other benefits, as well, like being more centrally located, having high ceilings and an automotive center already built to accommodate current programs and more.
“In addition, it would have all the room we would need to bring our core academic programs as well as expand for adult programs,” he said.
The school would also bring traffic to the mall area, and Saxe said the county would like to build a district-mall relationship to allow students to capitalize on unused space.
Essentially, the 2020 bond would be a replacement for the current bond approved in 2006 that expires in early 2021, which helped to build Milton Middle, Barboursville Middle, Huntington Middle and Southside Elementary, among other improvements.
If approved, the bonds could be sold at 2.5%, meaning a Class II property owner would pay about $6.29 each month, or about $75 per year on a $100,000 home. Class II property owners with a homestead exemption could pay about $4.19 a month, or about $50 annually on the same home.
The current bond was sold at just under 5% in 2006, and the new replacement bond would not take effect until it is fully retired.
In total, the cost of the projects is about $107.2 million. The last $20 million not covered by the bond would be provided in part by the district and in collaboration with the West Virginia School Building Authority.
Saxe said stakeholder feedback on the matter will be sought in the coming months.